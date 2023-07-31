Pakistan holds funerals as death toll from rally bombing rises to 54

The death toll from a suicide bombing that targeted an election rally in Pakistan has risen to 54. The election rally was for a pro-Taliban Muslim leader. The government has promised to hunt down those behind the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred on Sunday, which also wounded almost 200 people. Police, after their initial investigation, have suggested that the ISIL regional affiliate could be responsible. The victims all attended a rally organized by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, led by Muslim leader Fazlur Rehman, who did not attend the rally. Rehman has escaped two previously known bomb attacks in 2011 and 2014 when bombings damaged his car at rallies. Victims of the bombing were buried in Bajaur on Monday. Around 90 injured people are still being treated in the hospital.

