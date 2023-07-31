Companies double down on AI in June-quarter analyst calls

It’s a high bar, but companies reporting second-quarter earnings in recent weeks have talked up artificial intelligence even more than in the previous quarter. S&P 500 companies that led in discussion of AI during quarterly conference calls with analysts earlier this year have outdone themselves in their latest quarterly calls. Following Intel’s report late on Thursday, executives and analysts on its call mentioned AI 58 times, up from 15 mentions in its previous call in April. Intel so far has missed out on the boom in components for AI computing, and sales in its data center and AI business fell 15% in the second quarter. Intel is now rushing to catch up with Nvidia and other rivals whose chips enable the technology behind ChatGPT. A 6.6% surge in Intel’s shares on Friday following its report was due to optimism about a recovery in weak demand for personal computers. Participants on Alphabet’s analyst call on Tuesday mentioned AI 62 times, up from 52 times three months ago. The same day, AI was mentioned 58 times on Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) call, up from 35 times in its previous call. The recent surge in companies talking about their plans related to AI reflects Wall Street’s recent overwhelming optimism about using generative AI and related technologies to offer new services and boost efficiency across a spectrum of industries.

