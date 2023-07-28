Ruling party HQ attacked after President Bazoum ousted in Niger coup

Supporters of a coup in Niger attacked the headquarters of the ousted president’s party on Thursday. The headquarters were set on fire and stoned, while cars were also burned outside. The small group of arsonists broke away from a larger show of support for the leaders of the coup that was taking place outside parliament.

The army has given its backing to the troops that took President Mohamed Bazoum captive on Wednesday. Russia joined other countries and the United Nations in calling for Mr Bazoum’s release. The president was elected two years ago and is a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa. Both the US and France have military bases in the country and have also condemned the coup. The UN has suspended its humanitarian operations in Niger, although it is unclear whether the coup was the reason for this suspension. It is unclear who is in charge of Niger as the junta has not announced its leader.

