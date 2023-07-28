Deadly bomb blast near Damascus Shia shrine ahead of Ashura

At least six people have been killed and over 20 wounded in a bomb explosion near a Shia Muslim shrine south of the capital city of Syria, Damascus. The explosion occurred one day ahead of Ashura, a day of mourning observed by Shia Muslims. The blast was near Syria’s most visited Shia pilgrimage site and was caused when a motorcycle exploded near a taxi.

The bombing was called a terrorist bombing. The bomb was placed in the taxi by unidentified people according to state television. Ashura is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, which is one of the holiest months for Shia Muslims. It marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Immam Hussein and his 72 companions in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century. Ashura marks the peak of the mourning procession. This explosion is the second in the Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood in the days leading up to Ashura. On Tuesday, two civilians were wounded when a motorcycle laced with explosives was detonated.

