Lazarus hackers linked to $60 million Alphapo cryptocurrency heist

Blockchain analysts blame the North Korean Lazarus hacking group for a recent attack on payment processing platform Alphapo where the attackers stole almost $60 million in crypto. Alphapo is a centralized crypto payment provider for gambling sites, e-commerce subscription services, and other online platforms, which was attacked on Sunday, July 23rd, with the initial stolen amount estimated to be $23 million. This theft included over 6 million USDT, 108k USDC, 100.2 million FTN, 430k TFL, 2.5k ETH, and 1,700 DAI, all drained from hot wallets, likely made possible by a leak of private keys. Well-known crypto chain investigator “ZackXBT” warned yesterday that the attackers also drained an additional $37M of TRON and BTC, as seen on Dune Analytics data, raising the total amount stolen from Alphapo to $60,000,000. Moreover, ZackXBT claimed that the attack appears to carry characteristics of a Lazarus heist and backed the claim by saying that Lazarus creates “a very distinct fingerprint on-chain,” but no further details were provided. The Lazarus Group is a North Korean threat actor with ties to the North Korean government, previously linked to the $35 million Atomic Wallet heist, the $100 million Harmony Horizon hack, and the $617 million Axie Infinity theft.

