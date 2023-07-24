Russia attacks grain stores at River Danube ports

Russian drones have attacked Ukrainian ports on the River Danube, destroying grain storage infrastructure. The facilities are located across the river from Nato-member Romania. The Danube is a key export route for Kyiv because Russia has pulled out of a deal that allowed Ukraine to ship wheat, corn and other products through the Black Sea.

The Black Sea port city of Odesa has come under almost nightly attack and a grain depot was destroyed there as well. Officials report more than 60,000 tonnes of grain have been destroyed in the past week. Global markets have seen the price of grain rise by 8% within a day of Russia’s pullout from the grain deal on July 17. The deal had suspended attacks on port locations in Ukraine, however, Russia has resumed targeting these ports. The Danube, along with rail and road routes from Ukraine to other neighboring countries, have been developing trade and export channels since the Russian invasion. Two million tonnes of grain have been exported by river in the past year, up from 600,000 the previous year. These export routes are only able to ship a fraction of what Ukraine needs to export, and exporting by sea is both logistically easier and less expensive.

