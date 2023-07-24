Russia accuses Ukraine of Moscow drone attack

Russia has accused Ukraine of being responsible for a drone attack that damaged at least two buildings in Moscow early on Monday morning. The Russian defense ministry said two drones were crashed and there were no casualties in the attack. One drone reportedly fell close to the defense ministry.

Ukrainian officials have not made a comment, but they rarely claim responsibility for attacks within Russian borders. In a separate incident, Russian-installed officials evacuated people from one district of Crimea after a reported overnight Ukrainian drone attack. According to the regional head Sergei Aksenov, an ammunition depot was hit in the northern Dzhankoi area. The drone attack in Moscow was reportedly around 04:00 local time and hit two non-residential buildings. Moscow has accused Ukraine of a number of drone attacks within its borders in recent months. In May, Kyiv denied carrying out a drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia claimed amounted to an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life.

