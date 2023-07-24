Israel passes law to strip Supreme Court of power to block government decisions, defying months of protests

Israeli lawmakers passed a law stripped the Supreme Court of its power to block government decisions on Monday. This is the first portion of a planned overhaul of the judicial system that has caused six months of street protests and criticism from the White House. The controversial bill strips Israel’s top judges of the power to declare government actions unreasonable. It passed by a vote of 64-0. All members of the far-right governing coalition voted in favor of the bill and opposition lawmakers walked out of the Israeli parliament as the vote was taking place.

Crowds of protestors attempted to block access to the building. The protestors were pushed back with barged wires and water cannons. At least 19 were arrested before the vote. The Movement for Quality Government filed a petition with the Supreme Court immediately after the vote took place, asking the court to declare the law illegal on the basis that it changes the structure of Israeli democracy. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed the bill through despite the United States warning strongly not to do so.

