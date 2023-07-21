Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired his country’s ambassador to the Uk. Vadym Prystiko has recently criticized the president’s response to a row over gratitude for British military aid. Kyiv gave no official reason for the dismissal but did confirm that Mr Prystaiko was no longer ambassador.

Earlier this month, Ben Wallace had warned Ukraine that Kyiv needed to show gratitude for weapons it received in order to persuade Western politicians to give more. His comments stirred anger in Kyiv and he later said his words were misrepresented. Mr Prystaiko said the president’s response was sarcastic. He had been in his post since 2020, but a presidential decree announcing his firing was issued on Friday. He was also removed as Ukraine’s representative to the International Maritime Organization.

Read More: Ukraine’s Zelensky sacks ambassador to UK Prystaiko after criticism