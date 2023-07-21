Pakistan election body says ready for national polls in October

Pakistan’s election body says national elections will be able to be held in October if the legislative assemblies are dissolved on time. A news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday was hosted by the Election Commission of Pakistan officials. They said that if the national and provincial assemblies in Sindh and Balochistan are dissolved after their five year tenure, elections could be held no later than October 11. The five-year tenure ends on August 12.

According to Pakistan’s constitution, an elected assembly must serve for five years. After its dissolution, a caretaker set-up is put in place and holds the elections within 60 days. If the assemblies are dissolved prior to the completion of five years, elections must take place within 90 days of dissolution. The election dates are expected to be between October 8 and 11.

