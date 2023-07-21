Meta, Google, and OpenAI promise the White House they’ll develop AI responsibly

The White House is bringing in AI’s top seven companies Friday to make a series of voluntary promises to protect users.

The companies — Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI — have all agreed to a series of asks from the White House to address many of the risks posed by artificial intelligence. The promises consist of investments in cybersecurity, discrimination research, and a new watermarking system informing users when content is AI-generated. The companies have entered into these agreements voluntarily, so there are currently no consequences if they fail to live up to their promises. Many of these commitments are not expected to roll out on Friday, but the companies are expected to work on implementing them immediately. In a call with reporters Thursday, a White House official said that the Biden administration was currently working on an executive order to address some of the risks posed by AI. The official declined to give specifics but said actions could take place across federal agencies and departments. Over the last few months, the Biden administration has met with tech executives and labor and civil rights leaders to discuss AI.

