Blockchain security firm PeckShield has confirmed that criminals stole $480 million through smart contract DeFi hacks in the first half of 2023. According to the firm, the three main decentralized finance (DeFi) attacks were logic bugs, oracle manipulation, and privilege exposure. Despite coming in at under half a million, DeFi criminal activity for the first half of the year fell about 75% compared to 2022. Last year, the proceeds from crypto hacks reached a whopping $2.5 billion. Ethereum, the blockchain with the highest total value-locked, was the blockchain criminals targeted the most, racking up $287 million in losses. Logic errors refer to mistakes the developer makes when coding a smart contract. These mistakes can be costly if hackers use them to redirect funds. Oracles are off-chain data sources that smart contracts use to make decisions. Oracle manipulation involves altering the quality and speed of incoming data to affect the decisions a smart contract makes. This year marked notable breakthroughs in reducing the funds lost to crypto crime. Earlier this month, Chainalysis confirmed that the flow of illicit funds to suspicious addresses dropped in the first half of the year.

Full report : Crypto Hackers Net Nearly $480 Million Year-to-Date.

