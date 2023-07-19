Nvidia could invest in AI cloud operator Lambda at $1B valuation

Nvidia Corp. could reportedly make an investment in startup Lambda Inc., which operates a public cloud powered by the chipmaker’s graphics cards. San Francisco-based Lambda also sells on-premises data center hardware and developer laptops. The Information reported Nvidia’s potential investment in the startup today, citing sources familiar with the matter. Nvidia and Lambda are said to be close to finalizing the funding round. It’s believed that the deal would see the startup receive up to $300 million at a post-money valuation of $1 billion. Lambda previously raised about $112 million in funding from investors. Its most recent round, a Series B investment that was disclosed in March, included the participation of Google LLC’s Gradient Ventures fund and more than a half-dozen other backers. The company said at the time that it would use the capital to enhance its cloud platform. Lambda’s platform provides access to Nvidia graphics cards that customers can use to train artificial intelligence models and perform inference. The startup’s GPU catalog includes, among others, Nvidia’s flagship H100 data center chip. The H100 features 80 billion transistors that allow it to run large language models up to 30 times faster than its predecessor.

