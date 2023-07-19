Microsoft Takes Security Copilot AI Assistant to the Next Level

Microsoft has announced it will expand access to its Security Copilot service — an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for security operations centers (SoCs) based on GPT-4 — to a larger number of customers as well as some technology partners. The chatbot will enter its official “early-access preview” window in the fall, supplanting Microsoft’s current private preview and adding some new functionality. The version available now has incorporated user feedback and adds “promptbooks” — sequences of commonly used AI prompts to give security professionals a starting point in their analyses — as well as integration with common cybersecurity tools to streamline operations. The goal is to make security teams more efficient, ease pressure due to the shortage of workers with security skills, and simplify typically complex security activities, says Chang Kawaguchi, vice president and AI security architect at Microsoft. “Automation is a key to every security operations organization, and you need the ability … to be creative in interacting with it,” he says. “Part of why we’re moving to the next stage [is] opening up to partners, so that we can start to integrate [with] the tools that customers are using in their SOCs every day.”

