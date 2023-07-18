U.S. Pushes Military Cooperation in Space

U.S. attempts to foster closer military integration among allies are extending into space. The U.S. military wants allies to train and plan together for space operations, in the same way that they already do in ground, air and naval combat, Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, said in an interview. The move comes amid concerns about China and Russia’s ability to disrupt the West’s satellites and new technology the two countries have developed, including satellites that can grab others. Russia, for instance, has conducted operations to disrupt Ukraine’s space-enabled communications. “The conflict in Ukraine has made it clear: access to, and use of, space is fundamental to modern war,” said Saltzman, who has recently held a series of meetings with European counterparts to push the case for greater cooperation. Saltzman said the aim was to have shared interoperability among allies, and to jointly train and develop tactics, techniques and procedures that exist for ground, air and sea combat forces.

“When you get to integration [among allies], you are at a whole different place, rather than merely coordinating,” Saltzman said.

