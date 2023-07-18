The Biden administration is tackling smart devices with a new cybersecurity label

The Biden administration is launching a new cybersecurity label for smart devices today. In a press briefing, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said the new label, called the US Cyber Trust Mark, will signify that devices bearing it meet security standards based on those established in a report by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The voluntary program is expected to be in place in 2024, with the labels hitting devices “soon after.” The Biden administration revealed the new Cyber Trust logo with a livestream from the White House on Tuesday morning. The program is meant to cover connected devices commonly found in the home, like smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart televisions, and smart climate control systems. But the announcement also lists “smart fitness trackers” as a device that would be covered by the certification and labeling program, suggesting ambitions beyond the commonly-defied smart home automation space.

