Russia officially pulls out of Ukraine grain deal

Russia has notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN that it will not renew a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. The agreements had reached a “de facto” end on Monday according to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The deal allowed cargo ships to pass through the Black Sea from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.

Moscow has stated it will return to the agreement if its conditions are met. Russian President Vladimir Putin has complained that portions of the deal that allow the export or Russian food and fertilizers have not been honored. He also argues that grain has not been supplied to poorer countries, which was a condition of the original deal. Russia also complained that Western sanctions are restricting its own agricultural exports. Russia’s foreign ministry reiterated these complaints on Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that Putin wants to continue the agreement and they will discuss the deal in person next month. This deal is significant because Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, barley, maize and sunflower.

