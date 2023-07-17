Gunmen kill 10 in northwest Cameroon in ongoing Anglophone crisis

Gunmen killed ten people and injured two others at a busy junction in the city of Bamenda in the northwest area of Cameroon. The attackers arrived in their vehicles late on Sunday and accused people of failing to back local separatists. The Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF) are the main separatist group in the English-speaking region has been fighting since 2017 in protest of alleged marginalization by the French-speaking government. ADF denied responsibility for this attack.

The North West region governor said that a manhunt and investigation have been launched. The discrepancies between the French and English academic, legal and administrative systems caused a series of protests and riots in 2016. The suppression of these protests has led to a full-blown conflict that has resulted in the deaths of over 6,000 people in Anglophone Cameroon since.

