Syria seeks to assert control over UN aid deliveries

Syria will allow UN humanitarian aid into rebel-held territory through its main border crossing which closed during a political impasse at the UN. 4.1 million people in north-west Syria depend on this aid from the UN. the UN Security Council failed to agree on Thursday on extending the operation, it says it is studying Syria’s plan to continue deliveries for six months.

Syrian ambassador said in a letter to the Secretary General of the UN that Damascus had made a sovereign decision to allow aid to cross through Bab al-Hawa. The move raised fears that if the UN security council were to accept these terms, Syria would have control over the distribution of aid. Syria and Russia have previously objected to the UN aid delivery mechanism, stating it was a violation of Syria’s sovereignty, as it had been adopted without Syria’s consent.

