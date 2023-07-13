Founder of crypto lender Celsius Network arrested, charged with fraud

Alex Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, was arrested and charged with fraud, a U.S. prosecutor in New York said Thursday morning, as three federal regulatory agencies sued him and his company. Mashinsky, 57, was charged with seven criminal counts – including securities fraud, commodities fraud and wire fraud – while Celsius’ former chief revenue officer, Roni Cohen-Pavon, was charged with four criminal counts, according to the indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday. Lawyers for Mashinsky and Celsius did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Cohen-Pavon’s attorney could not immediately be reached. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said it would hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT) to provide details on the charges against Mashinsky and Cohen-Pavon. Mashinsky and Cohen-Pavon were charged with market manipulation of the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company’s crypto token, known as Cel, as well as a fraudulent scheme to manipulate the price of the cryptocurrency and wire fraud related to the manipulation of the token, according to the indictment.

