Prayuth Chan-ocha: Thailand coup leader departs the stage

Prayuth Chan-ocha, the army chief who staged a coup and has ruled Thailand for nine years, has announced his retirement from politics. Despite initially promising a temporary tenure, Prayuth remained in power as prime minister, reshaping the country’s power structures and suppressing dissent. His conservative political party performed poorly in the recent election, and his inability to revive the economy and address corruption contributed to his diminishing popularity. Prayuth’s coup was seen as a way to facilitate a smooth royal transition from the revered King Bhumibol to his less popular son, King Vajiralongkorn.

