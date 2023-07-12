Autonomous Security Robots Are Starting to Patrol Schools and Cities, Despite Controversies

The demand for enhanced security measures has prompted an increasing number of sectors to turn to autonomous security robots to bolster public safety. From schools to police departments in major cities, these novel security robots equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) are being deployed to monitor and identify potential threats, turning what would have been once considered the stuff of science fiction into a reality. One of the pioneers in this field is Santa Fe High School in New Mexico, which is currently piloting an autonomous robot developed by Albuquerque-based Team 1st Technologies, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. This 5-foot, 400-pound wheeled robot equipped with seven mast-mounted cameras is designed to tirelessly patrol the school premises, providing the human security officers with a comprehensive and continuous 360-degree live video feed. Through the utilization of AI technology, the security robot learns and familiarizes itself with the school’s unique characteristics, including its layout and activity patterns.

