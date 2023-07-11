ChatGPT Is Losing Users. Is The Artificial Intelligence Craze Over?

The Washington Post reported that traffic to ChatGPT’s website and app fell 9.7% in June from the previous month. It’s an indication that artificial intelligence, introduced to a wide consumer audience with the launch of ChatGPT only six months before, has been a fad and now it’s peaked and declining. It’s a neat theory and it fits the facts. But it’s nonsense. Artificial intelligence is huge and ChatGPT is only a tiny part of it. When AI is more fully implemented many years from now, the last six months of experience with ChatGPT will be long forgotten. I can’t say for sure why ChatGPT created such a sensation when it launched. AI of all types has been in development for a decade or more and it was clearly on its way long before ChatGPT arrived last November 30th. ChatGPT made people notice once it became possible to create content, real and fake, as easily as it did. It was clear that this could change or replace a lot of job functions and that is both scary and exciting to a lot of people and moved AI from the theoretical to the real. The evolution from idea phase to in-your-face got a lot of attention.

