AI’s Impact on Security, Risk and Governance in a Hybrid Cloud World

AI is a transformative technology that is reshaping the landscape of security, risk management, compliance and governance in hybrid cloud environments. It is emerging as a powerful force, revolutionizing the way organizations safeguard their digital assets and navigate the complexities of modern computing. Hybrid cloud architectures have introduced unprecedented challenges in maintaining robust security measures, ensuring regulatory compliance and managing risks across diverse infrastructure landscapes. AI is emerging as a crucial ally in this rapidly evolving environment, empowering organizations to proactively identify and address threats, streamline compliance processes and establish robust governance frameworks.AI has many different dimensions and use cases. It essentially brings more intelligence to how you do things. It builds insights from gathering, assessing and processing large data sets to track the changing risk and compliance posture resulting from changes to the hybrid cloud environment at scale, enabling humans to take accurate actions. This intelligence creates powerful insights that enable organizations to focus on the risks that matter and, as a result, protect their digital assets.

