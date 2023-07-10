Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin met Russia’s Vladimir Putin after mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin met mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin after the failed Wagner group mutiny in June. Prigozhin leads the Wagner mercenary group and was among 35 Wagner commanders invited to the meeting in Moscow with Vladimir Putin. President Putin had given an assessment of the Ukraine war effort and the mutiny at the meeting.

The rebellion was launched on June 23, and only lasted 24 hours. In a deal to end the mutiny, charges against Prigozhin were dropped and he was allowed to move to Belarus. There had been a large amount of infighting between Wagner and Russia’s ministry of defense over the war with Ukraine. The ministry had frequently been accused by Prigozhin of failing to supply the Wagner group ammunition. Despite his offer to move to Belarus, the Wagner chief was among the commanders who were invited to the Kremlin five days after the mutiny. Prigozhin’s current whereabouts are unclear. Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko brokered the deal to end the mutiny, and stated last Thursday that Prigozhin was in Russia.

