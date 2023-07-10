OODA Loop

Dutch PM Mark Rutte to quit politics after government collapse

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has stated that he will quit politics after his coalition government collapsed on Friday in a row over asylum politics. Rutte has been the Dutch Prime Minister for almost 13 years and is one of Europe’s longest serving leaders. He is heading a caretaker administration until elections can be held in November, but he has told parliament that he will be leaving politics after the election, and won’t be seeking a fifth term.

Members of Parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition at a later time. The Netherlands has had a coalition government led by Mr Rutte and his Conservative party for over a year and a half, but the parties involved have been split on migration issues. The no-confidence motion has been filed by two left-wing opposition parties and the far-right party, however, it needs the support of at least one of the parties in Mr Rutte’s collapsed coalition to pass.

