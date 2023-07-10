Dutch PM Mark Rutte to quit politics after government collapse

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has stated that he will quit politics after his coalition government collapsed on Friday in a row over asylum politics. Rutte has been the Dutch Prime Minister for almost 13 years and is one of Europe’s longest serving leaders. He is heading a caretaker administration until elections can be held in November, but he has told parliament that he will be leaving politics after the election, and won’t be seeking a fifth term.

Members of Parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition at a later time. The Netherlands has had a coalition government led by Mr Rutte and his Conservative party for over a year and a half, but the parties involved have been split on migration issues. The no-confidence motion has been filed by two left-wing opposition parties and the far-right party, however, it needs the support of at least one of the parties in Mr Rutte’s collapsed coalition to pass.

