Lawmakers rattled by AI-launched nukes, demand ‘human control’ in defense policy bill

The possibility that an artificial intelligence system might launch a nuclear attack on its own has prompted House lawmakers to propose legislative language that would ensure America’s nuclear arsenal remains under human control. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., has proposed a bipartisan amendment to the 2024 defense policy bill that requires the Pentagon to put in place a system that ensures “meaningful human control is required to launch any nuclear weapon.” It defines human control by saying people must have the final say in selecting and engaging targets, including when, where and how they are hit with a nuclear weapon. It is a concept that senior military leaders say they are already following. In April, top AI advisers at U.S. Central Command told Fox News Digital that their goal is to use AI to more rapidly assess data and provide options for military leaders, but to let humans have the final say in tactical military decisions. However, the bipartisan support for Lieu’s amendment shows lawmakers are increasingly worried about the idea that AI itself might act on decisions as quickly as it can assess the situation.

