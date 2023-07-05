OODA Loop

Japanese researchers develop wearable robotic arms

Could wearable robotic arms be the next hot tech accessory? A team of researchers at the University of Tokyo are developing interchangeable robot arms that can be worn like a backpack. The device, called “Jizai arms,” is rooted in the idea of “jizai,” a Japanese term Inami says roughly defines autonomy and the freedom to do as one pleases. The team’s leader and a professor at the university, Masahiko Inami, told Reuters in an interview that the device was inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry and a short story by novelist Yasunari Kawabata. In the story, a man borrows a young woman’s arm and proceeds to spend the night with it. The goal of the product is to foster a relationship similar to that of a musician and instrument, according to Inami. Inami also believes the device has the potential to help in emergency situations, such as search-and-rescue missions. “This is absolutely not a rival to human beings, but rather something that helps us do as we please, like a bicycle or e-bike. It supports us and can unlock creativity,” Inami said to Reuters.

