The ongoing obsession with artificial intelligence (AI), and generative AI specifically, signals a need for businesses to focus on security — but critical data protection fundamentals are still somewhat lacking. Spurred largely by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, growing interest in generative AI has pushed organizations to look at how they should use the technology. Almost half (43%) of CEOs say their organizations are already tapping generative AI for strategic decisions, while 36% use the technology to facilitate operational decisions. Half are integrating it with their products and services, according to an IBM study released this week. The findings are bThe CEOs, though, are mindful of potential risks from AI, such as bias, ethics, and safety. Some 57% say they are concerned about data security and 48% are worried about data accuracy or bias. The study further reveals that 76% believe effective cybersecurity across their business ecosystems requires consistent standards and governance.

Full report : AI gold rush makes basic data security hygiene critical.