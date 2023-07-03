Israeli military launches major operation in West Bank city

Israeli launched a major military operation in the occupied West Bank and there have been Israeli drone strikes and gun battles between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Jenin. Eight Palestinians have been killed and 50 have been injured, according to health officials. Israel claims it has dealt a blow to terrorist organizations Jenin while Palestinians accuse Israel of a war crime.

Jenin has been the location of many Israeli raids in the past year and residents have been linked to attacks on Israelis. The military has not revealed a timeline for ending the operation, though it is expected to last several days. The operation appears to be one of the most extensive in the West Bank in years and began in the early hours of Monday. A drone attacked an apartment in the center of Jenin’s refugee camp, where 14,000 people live in less than half a square kilometer.

