Hong Kong police issues cash bounty for exiled democracy activists

On Monday, Hong Kong police placed bounties on eight prominent democracy activists in self-imposed exile over seas. $127,603 in rewards were offered for information leading to each of their arrests. The activists have been accused of violating national security laws with allegations ranging from collusion with foreign forces to subversion of state power. Many of the activists continue to speak out against the government’s attempts at limiting freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong.

The group of activists are based in the United States, Canada, Britain, and Australia. These countries have all suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong due to concerns over the controversial national security law. The law was imposed in 2020 by Beijing on Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests occurred the previous year. The law criminalizes subversion, secession, terrorism, and collusion with foreign powers. The maximum punishment for violating the law is life imprisonment. Many of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy figures have been detained or have fled the country after the law. The Hong Kong government claims the national security law is ending chaos and restoring stability to the city, not suppressing freedoms.

