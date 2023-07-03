EU and Japan look to partner on A.I. and chips as China ‘de-risking’ strategy continues

The European Union is looking to cooperate more closely with Japan on key technologies such as artificial intelligence, the bloc’s industry chief said, as the coalition looks to reduce its reliance on China in certain areas. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton is meeting with the Japanese government on Monday, and artificial intelligence will be “very high” on his agenda, he said in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday. “I will engage with [the] Japanese government … on how we can organize our digital space, including AI based on our shared value,” Breton said. Breton also said there will be an EU-Japan Digital Partnership council, to discuss areas including quantum and high-performance computing. The EU held a similar council with South Korea last week, in which the two sides agreed to cooperate on technologies such as AI and cybersecurity. Partnerships with key Asian countries with strong technology sectors come as the EU looks to “de-risk” from China — a different approach from that of the U.S., which has sought to decouple its economy from Beijing.

