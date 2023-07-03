Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most sought-after digital solutions by the federal government. AI features, such as speech recognition, expert systems, machine vision, accurate detection, and efficient processing, are integrated into warfare and security systems to reduce risks, fortify defense, and achieve mission success. While the demand for AI is rising, many organizations still need to catch up when integrating machine learning and powerful intelligence features into their workflow. That said, a handful of executives have made an impact in introducing AI to everyday work processes. Here are some of the artificial intelligence leaders and executives who played a key role in defining the artificial intelligence domain in 2023. Michael “Mike” Adams has been a valuable part of Carahsoft since 2007, bringing extensive expertise in strategic leadership and federal and state sales. His primary focus is leveraging Carahsoft’s AI, cognitive technology, and machine learning capabilities to support significant national government projects.

Full article : 9 Artificial Intelligence Leaders Defining the AI Domain in 2023.