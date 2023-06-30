Camp spotted on suspected Wagner site in Belarus

A satellite image obtained by the BBC reveals new tent-like structures at a suspected Wagner camp in Belarus. This finding follows an agreement to relocate Wagner mercenaries and Yevgeny Prigozhin to Belarus after the recent mutiny against Russian forces. The satellite images appear to show activity at the disused military base, approximately 64 miles from Minsk.

Over 300 tent-like structures have been built in the past two weeks. There cannot be confirmation that these structures are intended to house Wagner forces, but Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, has agreed to accommodate them. The presence of the Wagner forces in Belarus would force Ukraine to worry about reinforcing its northern border. NATO countries like Poland, Latvia and Lithuania may also have concerns about future activity Wagner may undertake from Belarus. The number of Wagner fighters who will go to Belarus is unknown.

