Burkina Faso suspends French news channel over report on rebels

Burkina Faso’s military government has suspended a French news channel after it reported on armed groups’ activity. This is the latest incident in a crackdown on French media. The government claimed the news report lacked objectivity and credibility. Relations between France and Burkina Faso have staled after two military takeovers occurred last year.

The French television channel was suspended for three months beginning on June 23 over a report that was aired in April. The media regulator claims the report exposed unverified failures in Burkina Faso’s military response to the insurgency. French-funded broadcasters Radio France Internationale and France24 have already been suspended for allegedly giving voice to armed groups active across the Sahel region. In April, two French journalists were expelled from the country. Burkina Faso is struggling with conflicts with groups linked to ISIL and al Qaeda that took root in Mali in 2012. The violence has displaced over 6 million people and killed thousands of civilians as the militants have gained ground. Both Mali and Burkina Faso are ruled by military governments that have seized power by force in the past two years.

