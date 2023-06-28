OpenAI Chooses London for Its First Corporate Office Outside US

ChatGPT creator OpenAI Inc. has chosen London as the home of its first corporate office outside the US, according to a company statement issued Wednesday. The San Francisco—based company, which has raised more than $10 billion, has been on a hiring spree as it works to turn its costly artificial intelligence research into a business. Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has said that the closely held company was looking to open an European office, suggesting that countries including Poland, France and the UK were potentially in the running. The move comes amid a growing rivalry between the UK and France to become the clear tech center of Europe. While in London, Altman met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Also during his visit, Altman criticized the European Union’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence, saying OpenAI might cease operating in the region if the company couldn’t comply with upcoming rules — words he later walked back. In a Wednesday blog post, OpenAI said it would be hiring for research, engineering and business positions in London, a city Altman described as having “world-class talent.” DeepMind, the research lab now leading AI strategy for Alphabet Inc.’s Google, one of OpenAI’s primary rivals, is also based in London.

