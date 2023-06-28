Google says its next AI ‘Gemini’ will be more powerful than ChatGPT

The CEO of Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiary DeepMind said the company’s forthcoming AI system would be “more capable” than OpenAI’s ChatGPT. According to a report from Wired, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of DeepMind, says the company’s Gemini AI is a large language model (LLM) that utilizes text similar to ChatGPT’s processes, but will be equipped with new capabilities like planning or problem-solving. The system will be based on technology and techniques used in AlphaGo, an early AI system developed by DeepMind in 2016. “At a high level, you can think of Gemini as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-type systems with the amazing language capabilities of the large models.” He also mentioned that there will be “new innovations,” which he called “pretty interesting.” Gemini was first unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference in May, along with a number of other AI products. DeepMind told Cointelegraph it has no further comment on the matter. Hassabis says Gemini is still months away from officially launching, and will cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars to develop. He says he sees no reason why the things it’s building with Gemini “won’t work.”

