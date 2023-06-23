UN slams Israel’s use of ‘advanced military weaponry’ in Jenin

The United Nations human rights chief has condemned Israel’s use of deadly force in a raid at the Jenin refugee camp that killed at least seven Palestinians. The raid was on Monday and was carried out to arrest two suspects. The UN human rights chief says the violence in the West Bank risks spiraling out of control.

After the raid on Monday, helicopter gunships were used in the West Bank on the camp and in addition to killed seven people, injured 91. This was a 20-year first. The UN’s Volker Turk made the remarks on Friday identifying the deterioration of the situation due to the use of heavy machinery. He urged Israel to stop the violence. He identified the use of the helicopters as weaponry that would more typically be used in armed hostilities rather than to assist in a law enforcement operation. Turk called on Israel to abide by international law.

