According to a senior Ukrainian defense official, Ukraine’s armed forces have halted a Russian offensive in the east of the country and are advancing in the south. The comments on Friday said the Russian offensive was advancing toward Kupiansk and Lyman. Ukraine is currently in the beginnings of its most ambitious counter attack since the conflict began in February 2022. Ukraine says it has retaken eight villages, its first substantial gain in seven months.

Russia continues to hold territories in the east and south of the country and Ukraine has not yet pushed tot he main defensive lines that Russia has prepared over the past several months. Russian forces still aim to gain control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. Maliar also stated Ukraine’s military operation in the south is going according to plan and forces are continually advancing, albeit slowly in some instances. Moscow has not acknowledged Ukraine’s recent military gains.

Read More: Ukraine says it advances in south, stops Russian attack in east