Russia’s Security Council has alleged the West is trying to drive a wedge between Kazakhstan and Russia by interfering in the affairs of sovereign nations. The comments were published on Friday by Russia’s TASS news agency. Also on Friday, The Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is visiting Kazakhstan to meet his counterparts from across the former Soviet republics of Central Asia.

The statement accused the United States and their allies from supporting nationalist sentiment and manipulating public opinion through the internet and social networks. Kazakhstan has been Russia’s ally and close economic partner, but has treaded carefully since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Officials have called for diplomacy to end the war and say Kazakhstan will not join in Western sanctions against Russia, but will comply with them. Observers say Kazakhstan is trying to move away from Russia’s sphere of influence beneath the surface. In last year’s annual economic forum in St Petersburg, Kazakhstan said it would not recognize the independence of pro-Russian statelets in eastern Ukraine or other former Soviet republics.

Read More: Russian official accuses West of ‘manipulation’ in Kazakhstan