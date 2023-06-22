How AI Is Changing The Future Of Work

We’ve been hearing for years the warning that a robot might take over our job. More recently, a report by Goldman Sachs suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace a staggering 300 million full time jobs. Yet for many people, work has seemed to mostly chug along as normal. Is it all just hype? Or are we finally hitting the inflection point with recent advances in AI? And will AI replace us, or actually make us better and faster at what we do? I sat down with leading experts and investors to get their take on how AI will change the future of work. These soundbites paint a good picture of how they perceive AI affecting our jobs, and where they see the biggest opportunities ahead.

#1: Expect a role reversal: we’ll soon be the ones assisting machines, not vice versa. “I believe we will see a paradigm shift from machines assisting humans to humans assisting machines in the next decade.”

#2: AI’s impact will be as big as the Industrial Revolution, empowering one to do the work of many

