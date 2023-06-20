An executive at a leading artificial-intelligence company has said what many people fear: While its technology may create new jobs, it will likely eliminate some too. “Every large company has an army of people that read and review contracts for revenue recognition purposes, for example,” said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, at a Wall Street Journal event in Cannes, France. “You may not have that job. That may not be a job of the future.” As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, AI innovators including OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, have been trying to walk a fine line on the impact of their technology on jobs and workers. On one hand, AI may “entirely automate some jobs,” OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman told Congress earlier this year. Speaking at a Journal event at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday, Lightcap said AI could potentially create some jobs as well as eliminate others. He said, for example, that a company that uses AI to double the amount of computer code it writes will need more employees for other things. “There’s more people that need to be brought in to do product design,” Lightcap said. “There’s more people that need to be brought in to do distribution and operations, and sales and marketing.”

Full story : Artificial Intelligence May Eliminate Some Jobs, OpenAI Executive Says.