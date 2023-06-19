More deaths in north India amid extreme heat

Approximately 170 people have died in recent days in two of India’s most populous states amid a heatwave. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and routine power outages. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, 119 people have died due to heat-related illnesses over the past few days. In neighboring Bihar, 47 people have died.

The northern states of India are known for extreme heat, however, temperatures have been consistently above normal, with highs reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit. A heatwave is declared in India if temperatures are at least 8.1F above normal or if the temperature reaches above 113F. A red alert warning was issued last week for extreme heat in some states of the country.

