Five Palestinians have been killed in a raid into Jenin refugee camp by Israeli forces. An Israeli helicopter fired missiles after Palestinian militants targeted troop carriers with explosives in the conflict.

This incident marks an escalation of fighting as raids in the city in the occupied West Bank continue. The Israeli army says several vehicles are stuck in a logistical operation under fire. Seven Israeli soldiers and border police officers were wounded in the incident. This is the first time in years that the Israeli military used attack helicopters in the West Bank. The helicopter fired at militants on the ground while its forces attempted to extract soldiers. In the past 18 months, Israel has intensified its raids, searches and arrests into Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank. There has also been a sharp rise in Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis. Since the start of last year, at least 161 Palestinians have been killed and 21 Israelis have been killed.

Read More: Five Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid in Jenin