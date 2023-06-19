Do Kwon gets 4 months in prison in Montenegro on fake passport charges

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon has been found guilty of using a false passport by a court in Montenegro and has been sentenced to four months in prison. Kwon’s colleague and former Terraform Labs chief financial officer Han Chong-joon was charged alongside him and received the same sentence. The time both men spent in detention will be taken into account, the Montenegro Basic Court said in a statement on its website. Kwon was charged with attempting to leave the country using a false Costa Rican passport. He reportedly told a Montenegro court that he wasn’t aware the passport he was traveling with was allegedly forged and instead pinned the blame on a Chinese-named agency. According to a June 17 report from South Korean news outlet Segye Ilbo, Kwon told the Montenegro Basic Court he received his allegedly forged passports and travel documentation, including a Costa Rican passport, through third-party “agencies.” According to Kwon, because he’d been traveling with his Costa Rican passport “for years,” he had no reason to doubt its authenticity.

