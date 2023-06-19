China President Xi Jinping says progress was made between the United States and China on a number of issues during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. A 30 minute meeting on Monday with Xi was the last engagement on Blinken’s trip, which also included talks with China’s top diplomate, Wang Yi, and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

There are hopes that the two days of talks could lead to a meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden this year. The two presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November, pledging more frequent communication. Ties since this meeting have deteriorated over issues from Taiwan to espionage concerns. Xi said he hopes to see a sound and steady relationship between the two countries and that he believes they can overcome various difficulties. Blinken said China and the US have a responsibility to manage their relationship. Direct engagement and communication at senior levels were stated to be the best way for the countries to manage differences without veering into conflict.

Read More: China welcomes ‘progress’ in US ties after Xi-Blinken talks