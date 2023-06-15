South Korea has salvaged a piece of a rocket that was used in North Korea’s failed military satellite launch last month. The part was salvaged on Thursday evening and searches are continuing for additional objects from what North Korea has claimed was a space launch vehicle.

North Korea attempted to launch its first spy satellite on the Chollima-1 on May 31. The rocket ran into difficulties during the flight and landed in the sea. The rocket launch was North Korea’s sixth satellite launch attempt, but the first since 2016. South Korea has been conducting salvage operations to find the debris since the crash. The salvaged object will be analyzed by expert organizations according to the military in a statement. Specially trained divers, two salvage and rescue ships, a submarine rescue ship and a P-3 maritime patrol aircraft were deployed in the salvage operation.

North Korea has been modernizing its military arsenal and its leader Kim Jong Un has promised to put its first spy satellite into orbit as part of the development program. North Korea has carried out a record number of weapons test in 2022 and has continued its launch program this year despite a United Nations ban on ballistic missile launches.

Read More: Seoul salvages part of rocket from North Korea’s failed launch