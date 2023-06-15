Capsized boat off Greece coast had 100 children in hold

A fishing boat sank off the coast of southern Greece in one of Europe’s worst migrant disasters early on Wednesday morning. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster and survivors have noted up to 100 children may have been on board. There are reports that suggest up to 750 people were on board the ship.

The coastguard has been criticized for not intervening earlier, however, authorities say that offers of aid were not accepted by the boat. Rescuers are continuing to search the area where the boat sank approximately 50 nautical miles off the coast of Greece. The ship departed from Egypt and picked up migrants destined for Italy from a Libyan port. There are accounts of large numbers of women and children in the hold of the ship from survivors who were on board. Families of some of the missing are in Kalamata to search for their loved ones. Initial contact was made with the boat by the coastguard at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday and no request for help had been made. Vessels arrived to assist in rescue efforts at 04:00 GMT. 104 people have been rescued from the vessel, all of which have been male.

