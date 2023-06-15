Canada to coordinate Haiti security aid from Dominican Republic

Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has announced a joint security coordination cell that will respond to the ongoing crisis in Haiti this summer. The announcement was made on Thursday and said Canada will lead the effort from the Dominican Republic.

The cell will allow for better international efforts in security assistance by working with the Haitian National Police and the United Nations to foster long-term peace and security in Haiti. Joly’s statements did not specify why Canada would work out of the Dominican Republic for these efforts, but did say that a team would also work from Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. Canada will also coordinate international funds, equipment and technical support for Haiti’s embattled police. Canada will also donate $13 million to United Nations security and anti-corruption projects.

Haiti has had a few crises in the past few years, exacerbated by both natural disasters and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Gangs control large portions of the capital, causing difficulties for humanitarian groups to respond to both public health and economic emergencies. The government of acting President Ariel Henry has requested international aid and help with its police force. Some countries are wary of sending troops, with some living in Haiti rejecting the idea of foreign intervention. Henry has maintained that security must be established prior to holding credible elections, therefore, no democratically elected official has held power in Haiti’s federal government since January. Henry was appointed by Moise shortly before his assassination.

