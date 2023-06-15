Artificial intelligence won’t likely reach human-like levels without this one key component, study finds

Artificial intelligence will likely not reach human-like cognition unless the programs are connected to robots and designed with evolutionary principles, researchers in the U.K. found. Revolutionary AI platforms that mimic human conversation, such as the wildly popular ChatGPT, will never reach human-like cognition despite their large their neural networks and the massive datasets they are trained on if they remain disembodied and only appear on computer screens, researchers at the University of Sheffield reported in a new study. ChatGPT, a chatbot that can simulate conversations with human users who provide prompts to the AI platform, learns in a similar way to human children through supervised and unsupervised learning. Unsupervised learning entails the system learning through trial and error, such as a human telling the chatbot an answer to a prompt was wrong and building off of that information. Supervised learning is more similar to children attending school and learning required material – AI-powered chatbots are trained on inputs that have pre-established outputs that the program learns from.

